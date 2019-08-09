Hong Kong’s airport is one of the busiest in the world.

And on Friday, hundreds of demonstrators set up camp there, waving British flags and chanting “Hong Kong people, add oil!” in an apparent call to escalate a months-long movement against the island’s government. They plan to stay there for days.

The protest movement that began in June over frustrations with a bill that would have allowed for extraditions to mainland China has since ballooned into a wide-ranging rebuke of Beijing’s influence on the semiautonomous island.

Struggling to keep up with what’s happening? Here are some key questions, answered.

Why did the protests start?

Protests kicked off in June over concerns that Hong Kong was set to pass a bill that would allow individuals to be extradited to mainland China. Since the British handover in 1997, Hong Kong and China have been party to a “one country, two systems” agreement that offers residents of Hong Kong a greater degree of independence than they would have in China.

Those who opposed the bill said it jeopardized Hong Kong’s semiautonomy from China and, if passed, would endanger Hong Kong-based critics of Beijing, who could suddenly find themselves facing the Chinese legal system, where human rights groups have documented arbitrary detention and torture.

Advertising

Hong Kong officials initially defended the bill, saying it would protect Hong Kong from criminals fleeing legal systems elsewhere. And Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam insisted the bill would not apply to issues of free speech. But protesters were unconvinced.

As The Washington Post reported in July, the protests have since grown to embody “a widespread sentiment that the territory’s government does not work for its people and exists to advance an agenda set by Beijing.”

The movement now has five key demands for Hong Kong’s government: to withdraw the extradition bill, to officially retract descriptions of the protests as a “riot,” to drop charges against protesters, to launch an investigation into police force during the protests and “universal suffrage,” which would allow Hong Kong voters to directly pick their leaders rather than the current process that includes Beijing’s involvement.

How much have the protests escalated?

In early June, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest. Police then responded with force, using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowds. The response threw fuel on the fire, inspiring more protests. In mid-June, some 2 million people are believed to have joined the streets for what was likely the largest protest in Hong Kong’s history.

Police altered routes protesters were cleared to use after protests escalated and some demonstrators vandalized the Hong Kong legislature, shattering windows and tearing down photos of pro-Beijing officials in early July. Those violent incidents signaled the possibility of a dramatic shift in the intensity of the movement.

In late July, more than 1,000 protesters gathered in the airport, warning travelers they were not safe in Hong Kong. Early this month, thousands of people took to the streets for yet another rally — the first in which civil servants were among the crowd, shouting, “Hong Kongers, fight on! Civil servants, fight on!”

Advertising

And on Aug. 5, a strike shut down much of the city, with disruptions to public transit and airline operations. As The Post reported from Hong Kong, “even the happiest place on Earth was not immune: Dozens of workers at Hong Kong Disneyland went on strike, disrupting rides.”

The latest airport strike is only expected to further escalate tensions between protesters and the government.

How did Hong Kong’s government respond?

In July, Lam partly backed down from the extradition bill, saying it “is dead.” That terminology wasn’t enough for protesters who accused her of using “wordplay” to trick listeners into thinking the bill was formally withdrawn. At the time, prominent student activist Joshua Wong said calling the bill “dead” was a “lie to the people of Hong Kong.”

In June, as protests escalated, demonstrators called for Lam to step down. But she’s stood her ground with backing from Beijing. Late last month, dozens of protesters charged with rioting appeared in court, where they faced sentences of up to 10 years in prison for rioting. They were all granted bail.

Lam went weeks without appearing in public, but this week, re-emerged telling reporters that Hong Kong had to “set aside differences and bring back order and say no to chaos and violence.”

She also said this week that protesters were trying to “topple Hong Kong,” and that she has met with dozens of business leaders who have expressed serious concerns that the protests could spark a major economic downfall there.

“This downturn is coming very quickly,” she told the media Friday. “Some people have described it as coming like a tsunami.”

How has China responded?

China has stood firm behind Lam. And in late July, a military spokesman said that, if Hong Kong officials requested it, China would mobilize People’s Liberation Army troops to restore order to the city. His comments came shortly after dozens of men carrying Chinese flags beat anti-government protesters with clubs in Hong Kong, leaving at least 45 people hospitalized.

The perpetrators were believed to belong to mafia-like groups known as “triads,” although experts cautioned there was no evidence Chinese officials ordered the gangs to attack.

“Hong Kong is now facing the most severe situation since its handover,” Yang Guang, the head of the Chinese Cabinet’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs office, said Wednesday.

Citizens need to “stand firm and guard our beautiful homeland,” Yang said. “Let’s do as a loving mother does to take the inexplicably angry child home.”

Communist Party-backed media outlets in China have repeatedly suggested the United States is playing a covert role in the protests, and on Friday, a pro-Beijing newspaper published personal information about a U.S. diplomat, Julie Eadeh, who was photographed meeting opposition activists in a hotel. The State Department said the publication of Eadeh’s private information was the behavior of a “thuggish regime.”

Advertising

What does the U.S. have to say about all this?

After the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Washington “owes the world an explanation” about its role in Hong Kong, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called claims that the United States is behind the protests “ludicrous.”

“I think the protests are solely the responsibility of the people of Hong Kong, and I think they are the ones that are demanding that their government listen to them and hear their voices,” he said.

On Thursday, the United States issued a travel warning for Hong Kong, advising visitors to steer clear of areas where protests could break out with little notice.