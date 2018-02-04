CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland airport has closed while officials investigate what caused an airplane to slide off the runway.
WKYC-TV reports the plane left the runway at Burke Lakefront Airport around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say four passengers were on board. No injuries were reported.
An investigation is ongoing.
Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com