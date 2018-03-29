KING SALMON, Alaska (AP) — An airplane with nine people aboard made an emergency landing at the airport in the village of King Salmon.
Alaska State Troopers shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday learned the Beechcraft airplane was inbound and experiencing trouble.
The airplane landed on King Salmon’s main runway and sustained damage to its right wing and landing gear.
No one was injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
Troopers alerted federal aviation officials.
Airport officials closed the main runway to remove the airplane.
King Salmon is a community of 300 on the Alaska Peninsula about 284 miles (457 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.