KING SALMON, Alaska (AP) — An airplane with nine people aboard made an emergency landing at the airport in the village of King Salmon.

Alaska State Troopers shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday learned the Beechcraft airplane was inbound and experiencing trouble.

The airplane landed on King Salmon’s main runway and sustained damage to its right wing and landing gear.

No one was injured.

Troopers alerted federal aviation officials.

Airport officials closed the main runway to remove the airplane.

King Salmon is a community of 300 on the Alaska Peninsula about 284 miles (457 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.