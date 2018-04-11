OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An enlisted man who admitted killing a colleague at a U.S. Air Force base near Omaha has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Air Force said the sentence handed down Wednesday in a U.S. District Court in Omaha included a dishonorable discharge for Airman 1st Class Timothy Wilsey, of Valdosta, Georgia. On Thursday he pleaded guilty to premeditated murder for the slaying of Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard on Aug. 1, 2016, at Offutt Air Force Base. She joined the Air Force after graduating high school near Biloxi, Mississippi.

Wilsey was arrested in Emporia, Virginia, 11 days after the slaying. He said in a journal found when he was arrested that he had “a hunger, a thirst, a craving” to kill people.