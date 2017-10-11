DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing a potential life sentence after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a child.
Twenty-five-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia faces at least 10 years behind bars after entering the plea Wednesday.
Prosecutors agreed to drop charges of sex abuse of a minor and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking.
Another airman, 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor and faces up to 15 years in prison.
Both men will be sentenced in January.
The two were arrested after the girl told a social worker she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.
Court records indicate that the girl had a troubled home life and often lived on the street.