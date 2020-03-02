As the coronavirus outbreak has spread, global travel has become a topic of concern. U.S. airlines have responded by suspending travel to various destinations through the spring, and many large conferences and gatherings around the world have been canceled altogether amid a steady rise in new infections.

To help quell travelers’ worries, airlines have begun changing their policies to create flexibility in bookings. If you’re planning — or have already scheduled — a trip for the near future, here are your options.

American Airlines

American announced that it will waive change fees up to two weeks in advance for travelers who have purchased tickets for flights between March 1 and March 16. That’s on top of the already-in-place no change fee for trips that have been scheduled from Feb. 24 to April 24 for Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong, Wuhan and the rest of mainland China.

JetBlue

JetBlue will suspend change and cancellation fees for new flights booked Feb. 27 through March 11. The policy runs through June 1 in an effort to anticipate the spread of the coronavirus in the event that it expands into one of JetBlue’s travel areas.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” said the airline’s president and chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, in a statement.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska is offering a “peace of mind” waiver for travelers who have purchased tickets from Feb. 27 through March 12. Alaska will allow customers to bank any travel costs associated with canceled tickets as long as the future trip is completed by New Year’s Eve. Alaska will also step up its cleaning procedures for its planes and has issued new sanitary policies for flyers that include cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and cutting refills on single-use beverage cups.

Delta Air Lines

In addition to suspending travel from the United States to Shanghai and Beijing, Delta is giving customers the option to make a one-time change without any fees for those whose plans included Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul and all locations in Italy, including such popular locations as Bologna, Milan, Rome, Turin and Venice, through April 30.

United Airlines

After expanding flight suspensions to Asia, United is allowing refunds for flights, even nonrefundable tickets, purchased for Wuhan, China, from Jan. 22 through March 29. For travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Northern Italy through June 30, United is waiving the change fee and any difference in fare for the same cities as the original ticket.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.