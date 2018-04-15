HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines is making strides to incorporate traditional Hawaiian language into everyday business.

Hawaii News Now reports Hawaiian Airlines flight HA18 bound for Las Vegas on Friday was the first mainland-bound flight where Hawaiian language was spoken in cabin announcements and crew instructions.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said via email the mission is for flight attendants to provide a “one-of-a-kind cultural experience by engaging with guests in both olelo Hawaii and English” as preservation of the Hawaiian language continues to be a hot issue on the islands.

The idea was tested earlier this month on four flights to Hilo.

The in-flight announcements and the announcements at the gate were both done in Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Airlines says it hopes to expand and formalize the language immersion program in the coming months.