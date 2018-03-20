BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota in February were up more than 2 percent over the year.
State Aeronautics Commission data show nearly 87,000 boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state last month.
The Devils Lake, Jamestown and Grand Forks airports saw passenger declines from February 2017. Airports in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Minot and Williston saw increases.
Boardings so far this calendar year also are up about 2 percent from 2017, to about 170,000.
