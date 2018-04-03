LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Airbnb says it plans to remit about $1.2 million in collected tax revenue to Arkansas.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the short-term lodging company said in a statement Monday that during its first year of a voluntary agreement, it charged guests three separate state taxes.
In addition to paying a base fee, Airbnb guests last year paid a 6.5 percent state gross receipts tax, a 2 percent state tourism tax, and a local sales and use tax.
Laura Spanjian is Airbnb’s public policy director for Arkansas. She says the company is pleased it can assist in welcoming a growing number of visitors to the state, while also generating new revenue.
Airbnb figures show the average host in Arkansas earned $4,600. The company has more than 1,600 Arkansas residences registered to its site.
