SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A group established to develop a plan to improve air service throughout the state of Wyoming met for the first time.

The Sheridan Press reports the Wyoming Commercial Air Service Improvement Council held its first meeting Tuesday in Sheridan.

The group discussed what it will look to include in a request for proposals for air service providers.

The council is expected to submit a commercial air service improvement plan to the governor and the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim and Joint Appropriations Committees for approval by Aug. 1.

The council was formed in response to legislation passed during the 2018 budget session.

Information from: The Sheridan (Wyo.) Press, http://www.thesheridanpress.com/