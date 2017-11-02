CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Air National Guard is a branch of the military perhaps best known for its role in responding to natural disasters.

Since 9/11, however, the Guard increasingly has deployed its resources to conflict zones. The trend appears likely to continue as conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq drag on and the Pentagon struggles to reverse previous cuts to Army forces.

Air Guard spokesman Sgt. Michael Houk says 7,390 Guard airmen nationally were deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq last year, and 6,578 so far this year.

Among those that have been frequently deployed is the 130th Airlift Wing based in Charleston, West Virginia.

The 130th’s Capt. Holli Nelson says six of the 130th Airlift Wing’s eight planes have deployed to southwestern Asia this year, flying missions to Iraq and Afghanistan.