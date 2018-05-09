ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Air Force says an investigation has determined that use of a military training devise that simulates the noise and visual flash of ordnance explosions started a March wildfire on a Kirtland Air Force Base range.

Base officials say training procedures have been changed so that ground burst simulators aren’t used or are replaced by non-hazardous equipment during periods of high fire hazard.

Also, when ground burst simulators or similar devices are used, Air Force personnel must have fire prevention and containment equipment on hand.

The fire occurred March 4-5 it burned over 100 acres.