LAS VEGAS (AP) — An investigation into a fighter jet crash in southern Nevada determined the pilot lost consciousness before his jet slammed into the ground.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a U.S. Air Force investigation report released Tuesday says F-16 Thunderbird pilot Maj. Stephen Del Bagno lost consciousness for about five seconds prior to crashing his fighter at a speed of about 450 mph (724 kph).
The report says Del Bagno crashed during a training performance of the “High Bomb Burst Rejoin” maneuver on April 4 at the Nevada Test and Training Range outside of Las Vegas.
His F-16 was one of six participating in the exercise by the demonstration team based at Nellis Air Force Base.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in his Trump probe
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
- Collins' husband: Ricin threat mentioned Kavanaugh vote
Requests for comment from the Thunderbirds public affairs office were not immediately returned.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com