DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Dover Air Force Base reservist who impregnated a 14-year-old girl is facing sentencing for child rape.
Thirty-four-year-old Staff. Sgt. Byron White was to appear in court for sentencing Monday.
White pleaded guilty on the eve of trial in July to two counts of third-degree rape.
White was the fourth Dover airman to face child sex abuse charges in the past year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Lindsey Graham: 'There's a bureaucratic coup going on' at FBI and Justice Department
An investigation began last December after someone complained on a Division of Family Services hotline.
White was arrested at the military base in February on nine counts of third-degree rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Authorities said White had been in a sexual relationship with his victim since May 2017.