FALLON, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has launched a preliminary investigation after a tactical fighter made a belly landing last week at Naval Air Station Fallon in northern Nevada.

The Air Force says the F-22A Raptor skidded to a stop on the main runway shortly after takeoff last Tuesday about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Reno. The pilot safely exited the aircraft and no one was hurt.

The plane was assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska.

Air Force officials said in a statement Tuesday night it’s not clear whether the accident was caused by a problem with the landing gear, engine malfunction or another mechanical problem.

The pilot was taking part in a training exercise at the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Fallon known as “Top Gun.”