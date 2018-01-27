The presidential plane reportedly needs refrigerated storage space for about 3,000 meals. It also needs to be able “to support onboard personnel for an extended period of time, without having to restock while abroad,” the Air Force said.

Air Force One is upgrading its refrigerators, and the cost to taxpayers will be a cool $24 million.

Under a new government contract awarded to Boeing, the U.S. Air Force will pay the aeronautics behemoth $23,657,671 to replace two of the five chiller units on the plane currently used by President Donald Trump.

Both units, which are used to store food, were installed on the plane when it was originally delivered in 1990, according to the Air Force. Increasingly, however, the plane has needed additional cold-food storage space “to support onboard personnel for an extended period of time, without having to restock while abroad,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in an email.

“The [old] units were based on the technology at the time and designed for short-term food storage,” Stefanek said. “Although serviced on a regular basis, reliability has decreased with failures increasing, especially in hot/humid environments. The units are unable to effectively support mission requirements for food storage.”

The new refrigerator units will have nearly 70 cubic feet of storage space, she said.

The nearly $24 million price tag will also cover the cost of testing and certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the contract. Work related to the upgrade will be carried out in Oklahoma City, San Antonio and other cities, and it is expected to be completed by the end of October 2019, the contract stated.

The upgrade was first reported by Defense One, which detailed the unique needs of the presidential aircraft — the plane reportedly needs refrigerated storage space for about 3,000 meals — and the White House’s and Air Force’s strict requirements for “bespoke equipment” when it comes to Air Force One.

“It’s not a contractor issue; it is a requirements issue,” Richard Aboulafia, a vice president at the Teal Group consulting firm, told the defense and national-security news site. “It’s not getting people rich.”

However, Eric Schultz, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, reacted to the news by tweeting, “We would have been impeached” if they had carried out such an upgrade to Air Force One during the previous administration.

Schultz declined an interview request Saturday.

Air Force One has two galleys where up to 100 meals can be prepared at a time, according to ABC News. An accompanying slideshow captured an array of “legendary” dishes that have been served on board, from beef tenderloin and lasagna to kebabs and tiramisu.

“During international trips, chillers in the belly of Air Force One keep food for daily meals fresh,” ABC News reported. “The crew never procures food overseas to serve on the plane as a safety precaution.”

It’s unclear if the Air Force considered other, less expensive alternatives to replacing the two chiller units in question, or whether the replacement would take the plane out of commission for an extended time. Stefanek said the Air Force was not able to answer additional questions Saturday.

In 2015, the Air Force announced that two new Boeing 747-8 aircraft would be used in the presidential fleet. But Trump, while campaigning for the presidency, criticized the planned purchase for its $4 billion price tag. He even suggested that his personal private aircraft was better and that Air Force One would be a step down for him.

It only took a few days in office and a trip on the plane for Trump to change his opinion of Air Force One.

“Beautiful, a great plane,” Trump said on board Air Force One after his first trip. “Terrific.”