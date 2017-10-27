ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Air Force colonel says he was wrongly disciplined after refusing to sign a certificate of appreciation to the same-sex spouse of a retiring master sergeant.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Leland Bohannon, who cited his religious beliefs for not signing the document, was relieved of his command of the inspection agency at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. A superior officer also sent a letter recommending against his promotion after an Equal Opportunity complaint against him was substantiated.

A religious liberties group is representing Bohannon and demands that the complaint is reversed and that related unfavorable materials are removed from his service record.

The certificate is an unofficial document traditionally given to the spouses of retiring military members. Bohannon has since been transferred to Washington, D.C.

