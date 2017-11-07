TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard fighters are set to fly over several Veterans Day events this week.

A pair of Tucson-based Air Guard F-16s will fly over the Wilson K-8 School’s Veterans Day assembly in Oro Valley at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Guard jets will fly over four southern Arizona events between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., including parades in Willcox, Tucson and at the Pascua Yaqui (PAHZ’-kwah YAH’-kee) Veterans Cemetery. They’ll also buzz the Sahuarita (sow-uh-REE’-tuh) Pecan Festival and Veterans Day event.

Two F-35 and two F-16 jets from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale also plan flyovers. Three are between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., at events in Apache Junction, Surprise and Glendale. The fourth is Goodyear’s Veterans Day celebration at 3:30 p.m.