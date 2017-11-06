Under federal law the conviction of the gunman, Devin P. Kelley, for domestic assault on his wife and toddler stepson should have stopped Kelley from legally purchasing the military-style rifle and three other guns he bought in the last four years.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — A day after a gunman massacred parishioners in a small Texas church, the Air Force admitted Monday that it had failed to enter the man’s domestic violence court-martial into a federal database that could have blocked him from buying the rifle he used to kill 26 people.

Under federal law the conviction of the gunman, Devin P. Kelley, for domestic assault on his wife and toddler stepson — he had cracked the child’s skull — should have stopped Kelley from legally purchasing the military-style rifle and three other guns he bought in the last four years.

“The Air Force has launched a review of how the service handled the criminal records of former Airman Devin P. Kelley following his 2012 domestic violence conviction,” the Air Force said in a statement. The Air Force also said that it was looking into whether other convictions had been improperly left unreported to the federal database for firearms background checks.

New details of the killings also emerged Monday, including a possible motive. Law-enforcement officials said Kelley may have been driven by anger toward his estranged wife’s family, the final chapter in a life full of domestic rage. In addition to his court-martial, in which his previous wife was the victim, he had been investigated on a rape complaint, though he was not charged and his relationship to the woman in the complaint was unclear.

The mother of Kelley’s most recent wife, Danielle, was a member of the First Baptist Church here, the target of Kelley’s rage Sunday.

“The suspect’s mother-in-law attended this church,” Freeman Martin, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Monday. “We know that he had made threatening texts,” he added.

“This was not racially motivated, it wasn’t over religious beliefs, it was a domestic situation going on,” Martin added. Kelley’s wife and her parents were not at the church Sunday, authorities said. They could not be reached Monday.

In the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, population 400, grieving townspeople were reeling from their losses. The dead ranged from 18 months to 77 years old and included multiple members of some families.

“Our church was not comprised of members or parishioners. We were a very close family,” said Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of the church pastor, who was out of town with her husband when the attack happened. “Now most of our church family is gone.”

The couple’s 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, was among those killed.

Officers described finding a scene of unfathomable carnage, where mothers were found sprawled atop children they had tried to shield. Sheriff Joe Tackitt Jr. of Wilson County said that deputies found “blood everywhere” inside the church. “Wherever you walked in the church, there was death,” he said.

He described Kelley’s horrific and methodical path. After firing from outside the building, Kelley entered the church, and fired his weapon from side to side as he paced through the room, the sheriff said. Among those killed were members of three generations of the Holcombe family, including the guest preacher and his wife, and an 18-month-old girl named Noah.

“There was nothing anyone could do until he came out,” Tackitt said. Investigators collected hundreds of shell casings from the scene, along with at least 15 empty magazines that held 30 rounds each.

About 20 other people were wounded. Ten of them were still hospitalized Monday in critical condition.

Kelley, who was dressed in black and wore a skull-face mask, emerged from the church after he was done shooting, then was met by gunfire from a bystander outside, who hit Kelley in the leg and torso. Kelley made it back to his car, and led the bystander and another man in a dramatic chase that ended in a crash, with Kelley dead behind the wheel. He had shot himself in the head, officials said.

The shootings came just a month after 58 people were killed at a concert in Las Vegas, and was the latest in a string of mass killings in the United States. It led to another round of calls for more gun restrictions, though they were muted in comparison with previous tragedies, perhaps because of a realization among gun-control advocates that a Republican-controlled Washington would not give in on gun rights.

Asked about the shooting during his trip to Asia, President Donald Trump said Monday that the shooting was not related to regulations on gun ownership.

“I think that mental health is your problem here,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. “This was a very, based on preliminary reports, very deranged individual.”

Reiterating an argument he has made after previous mass shootings — that more guns, not less, could be the answer — he added: “Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise it would have been, as bad it was, it would have been much worse.”

Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter that he and his wife would visit Sutherland Springs on Wednesday.

The immediate question Monday was how Kelley had been able to legally purchase his weapons. Federal law lists 11 criteria that would bar someone from purchasing a gun, including two that would seem to apply to Kelley: conviction of a crime punishable by more than a year in prison — assaulting his stepson, which carried a maximum sentence of five years — and conviction of a domestic-violence misdemeanor.

The Department of Defense has reported only one domestic-violence case to the federal database for gun-purchase background checks, records show. It has reported 11,000 service members to the database, but almost all of them were because of dishonorable discharges, which prohibit gun purchases. Kelley, after serving 12 months in a Navy brig in California, received a “bad conduct” discharge, which is not by itself an automatic bar to gun purchases.

Elise Hasbrook, a spokeswoman for Academy Sports + Outdoors, which owns two San Antonio shops that each sold Kelley a gun in the last two years, said “both sales were approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.” Kelley had bought two other guns since his court-martial, both in Colorado, authorities said.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas told CNN that Kelley had been rejected when he applied for a license to carry a handgun in Texas. State officials did not specify why he was rejected, and a carrying license is not required to purchase a firearm from a gun shop as long as the buyer passes the federal background check.

“By all the facts that we seem to know, he was not supposed to have access to a gun, so how did this happen?” Abbott said.