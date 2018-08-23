DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a fatal plane crash involving a flight instructor last year in Texas was the result of a “total hydraulic failure” of the jet’s engine.
The San Antonio Express-News reports that investigative documents were released Wednesday about the crash that killed Capt. Paul J. Barbour in November.
The report says the 32-year-old flight instructor also failed to arm his ejection seat during a preflight checklist and was trapped in the aircraft during the crash. He was from Van Nuys, California.
The twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet was based out of Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio, Texas. It was flying a routine training mission when it crashed near Amistad Reservoir, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of the base.
Capt. Joshua Hammervold was also in the jet but was able to eject. He suffered injuries in the crash but survived.
This story has been corrected to show that Capt. Paul J. Barbour died in the crash.
Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com