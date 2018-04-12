OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have closed a gate and tightened security measures at an Air Force base near Omaha after a military dog alerted its handler to the presence of explosives.

Offutt Air Force Base officials say in a news release that the dog’s alert during a routine vehicle inspection at the south gate around 9:30 a.m. Thursday doesn’t confirm explosives are present. The officials say, however that the precautionary measures are being taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

The base is home to several aircraft and units and to the U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the nation’s nuclear forces.