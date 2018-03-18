COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force Academy’s athletic director says the school will hire an outside firm to review its sports teams and practices after recent suspensions and investigations into its swimming and lacrosse programs.
Athletic Director Jim Knowlton told The Gazette of Colorado Springs that those misconduct investigations have prompted the school to pause and take a broader look.
Last month, academy officials said they suspended 11 members of the men’s swimming team. In October, the academy suspended more than a dozen men’s lacrosse coaches and players in a separate misconduct investigation.
School officials have not released details of the investigations or said when they will be complete.
In 2014, an investigation by the Gazette uncovered misconduct by academy athletes including drug use, binge drinking and sexual assault.