AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force Academy says it’s investigating its swimming and lacrosse teams for alleged hazing.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria disclosed the nature of the investigations Wednesday. The academy had acknowledged the investigations earlier, but this was the first official word on the nature of the inquiries.
Hazing is banned at the school. Silveria didn’t offer any details of the alleged incidents.
He said the investigations are nearly complete.
Silveria said the academy has banned a group he called a “swimming fraternity” and is considering disciplinary action. Some lacrosse coaches have been disciplined and as many as 10 players could face sanctions.
Silveria discussed the investigations at a meeting of the school’s Board of Visitors, which updates the Pentagon and Congress on academy matters.
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com