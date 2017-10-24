COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force Academy announced that coaches and players on its lacrosse team have been suspended as part of an investigation into misconduct.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the school announced the suspensions on Tuesday, but what the team members are accused of wasn’t disclosed.

Academy spokesman Lt. Col. Allen Herritage said the suspensions are effective immediately and might be revisited as the investigation continues.

Herritage said the academy has no timetable for when it will wrap up its investigation.

The lacrosse squad is one of the academy’s larger teams, with more than 50 members.

Herritage said the school holds its cadets, staff and faculty to the highest standards and goes “to great lengths to provide a culture rooted in the core principles of human dignity and respect.”

