NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an ailing 6-month-old boy being rushed to a New York City hospital was declared dead after a relative ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.
When he arrived at a Staten Island hospital early Saturday, Damaris Earps could not be saved.
Earlier at home, his mother found him unresponsive and quickly loaded him into a van that crashed into an SUV at an intersection in Staten Island’s West Brighton section.
Police say the baby boy had recently been suffering from flu-like symptoms and it was not clear if the collision contributed to the baby’s death. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause.
