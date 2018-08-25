Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died. Originally published August 25, 2018 at 5:26 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died. The Associated Press Next StoryA year after massacres, Myanmar shops for Russian arms, skirts global censure Previous StoryAbrams tells Georgia Democrats turnout is key to success