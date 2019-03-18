The president, who has made anti-Muslim remarks in the past, was praised by the New Zealand mosque gunman and stirred the pot over the weekend with tweets supporting two Fox News personalities who have said controversial things.

WASHINGTON — Two days after the New Zealand mosque massacre in which 50 people were slaughtered by a white nationalist targeting Muslims, President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the president is “not a white supremacist” — even as Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to praise a Fox News host whose commentary has been denounced by critics as Islamophobic.

In a manifesto distributed on social media, the Australian man arrested in Friday’s attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand’s third-most populous city, said he considered Trump “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose” — although he said he did not admire the president’s leadership style or policymaking.

On the campaign trail and as president, Trump has made derogatory references to Muslims. He told an interviewer in 2016 that he believed “Islam hates us,” and in one of his first official acts announced a measure targeting immigrants from Muslim-majority nations that set off months of court battles.

In a now-familiar scenario, White House aides and allies were in the position Sunday of attempting to distance the president from previous remarks criticized as racially insensitive or worse — at the same time that Trump was again expressing similar sentiments.

Mulvaney, on “Fox News Sunday,” expressed frustration when asked about the positive citation of Trump in the alleged shooter’s manifesto.

“The president is not a white supremacist. I’m not sure how many times we have to say that,” he said. In a separate interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Mulvaney, also discussing the New Zealand attack, said: “I don’t think anybody could say that the president is anti-Muslim.”

In the Fox interview, he said it was wrong to link the accused attacker’s ideology to the previous comments of Trump or others.

“This was a disturbed individual, an evil person,” Mulvaney said of the shooter. “And any attempt to try to tie him to an American politician of either party probably ignores some of the deeper difficulties that this sort of activity exposes.”

Around the time that interview was being aired, the president posted on Twitter a vociferous defense of Jeanine Pirro, a conservative Fox News host who was condemned by her network after she questioned whether the first allegiance of Rep. Ilhan Omar — a Minnesota Democrat who is one of three Muslim lawmakers in the House of Representatives — was to Islamic law or the U.S. Constitution.

On Saturday night, Pirro did not appear in her usual weekend time slot on Fox.

On Sunday morning, Trump, in Twitter posts, urged viewers to rally around Pirro and another Fox host, Tucker Carlson, who has been under fire after old audio emerged of Carlson calling Iraqis “primitive monkeys” and also making lewd remarks about teenage beauty contestants.

“Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard” for Pirro, the president exhorted his Twitter followers. “Your competitors are jealous.”

Among nine Twitter posts Sunday, the president also took aim for a second day at the late Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer seven months ago, and at NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which aired a rerun lampooning Trump. The president suggested that the show and others like it that mock him should be scrutinized by federal regulators.

He also tweeted about automaker General Motors and its decision to close an Ohio assembly plant, suggesting unease over his economic argument for re-election.

“Democrat UAW Local 1112 President David Green ought to get his act together and produce,” Trump wrote Sunday. “G.M. let our Country down, but other much better car companies are coming into the U.S. in droves. I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done! 3.8% Unemployment!”

But the attack on McCain, long lauded as a U.S. war hero after being a prisoner of war and suffering torture at the hands of his captors during the Vietnam War, drew a sharp rebuke from Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who said on ABC’s “This Week” that Trump should apologize for “detestable” insults of McCain dating back to the president’s 2016 election campaign.

Coons is a Democrat, and his friendship with McCain was one of many that the Arizona Republican cultivated across the partisan divide.

Meanwhile, signs grew that the role of racial rhetoric in inspiring or discouraging attacks by extremists will be an issue in the 2020 campaign.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who declared her candidacy for the Democratic nomination earlier this month, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that as president, Trump needed to speak out clearly and specifically against attacks on Muslims.

“At the very least, he should be giving strong statements, public speeches defending Muslims in this world,” Klobuchar said on the show. “I think it’s on all of us to condemn this hate.”

Scott Brown, the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, was asked Sunday on “State of the Union” about the shooting suspect’s praise for Trump in his manifesto.

“I don’t give any credibility whatsoever to the ramblings of somebody who’s rotten to the core and clearly is an extremist of the worst kind who could walk into two mosques and, without any care whatsoever, kill people,” Brown said.

Hours after the shootings, Trump was asked whether white nationalism was a growing global menace, and responded that “it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” suggested that Trump was playing down a serious domestic threat.

“I think he needs to pick up the phone and call the Department of Justice,” she said. “He cannot just say it’s a small group of people. There’s too many deaths.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, the Virginia Democrat who was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in 2016, said Sunday that white nationalism wasn’t Trump’s fault, but that the president’s language “emboldens” them.

“When you see church shootings in Charleston, a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, you see this hate-filled manifesto of the shooter in New Zealand who is murdering Muslims, we have to confront the fact that there is a rise in white supremacy, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim attitudes,” Kaine said in an interview on CBS.

“The president uses language often that’s very similar to the language used by these bigots and racists, and if he’s not going to call it out, then other leaders have to do more to call it out,” he said.

Trump attended a Lenten service at historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington on Sunday, and did not speak to reporters as he came or went from the White House, alongside first lady Melania Trump.