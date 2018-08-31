BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — An international aid group says fighting between rival militias vying for power in Libya’s capital has put the lives of people trapped there in danger.
Friday’s statement by Doctors Without Borders said humanitarian needs at detention centers in Tripoli have grown since the fighting erupted earlier this week.
It says the clashes have endangered the lives of local residents and an estimated 8,000 refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.
Libya’s Health Ministry in Tripoli said on Thursday that the fighting has killed 30 people, including civilians, and wounded 96 others.
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed a longtime ruler and is currently governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the east, each backed by an array of militias.