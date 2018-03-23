BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donated hay and money continues to make its way to North Dakota ranchers stricken by drought last year.

The Agriculture Department recently helped coordinate the distribution of 100 donated hay bales and 30 bales of oat straw to four ranchers. That brings the total doled out through a hay lottery program implemented last summer to nearly 700 bales.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association recently announced it distributed about $50,000 in donated money to 22 ranchers through a relief fund it established last year.

Attention is turning to the drought outlook for this year. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he’s encouraged by conversations he’s had with climatologists and forecasters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a wetter-than-average next three months for the Northern Plains, and improvement in drought conditions in the region.