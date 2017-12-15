BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist says he’s always been against breaching dams along the Snake River despite not explicitly stating that position when asked at a recent sportsmen’s forum.

According to an opinion piece published Wednesday, Ahlquist said he would fight to protect Idaho’s waters for farmers, ranchers and dairymen. The Boise businessman then stated he would not support any bad ideas like breaching dams.

Earlier this month, Ahlquist told a group of wildlife advocates he was open to looking at the idea of breaching dams and collecting input on the issue.

Ahlquist was participating in a gubernatorial candidate forum with GOP Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Democratic candidate A.J. Balukoff.

Four dams in eastern Washington have long been blamed for reducing the production of wild salmon and steelhead runs on the Columbia and Snake river system.