BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s agriculture department has unveiled a new “Certified Louisiana” logo for products made or grown in the state, hoping to spur people to shop for locally produced goods.
The logo program itself isn’t new. But Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain’s office has new logo designs and a new website to try to boost visibility of the Louisiana’s agricultural products.
To get the logo, a product has to be made, grown manufactured, processed or produced in the state. The company also must be deemed in compliance with state and federal permitting and licensing laws.
The agriculture department determines who gets the logo, which includes Certified Louisiana, Certified Cajun, Certified Creole or Certified Farm to Table. The agency charges a $25 application fee and a $30 registration fee for each approved logo.
