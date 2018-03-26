BOSTON (AP) — State officials, farmers and students will descend upon Beacon Hill on Tuesday to celebrate Massachusetts Agriculture Day.

Held annually, the day celebrates more than 28,000 workers across 7,800 farms across the state.

The event also celebrates locally-grown food and farm products. Several events, including a session on how to promote your farm, are on the state’s agricultural industry calendar .

Farmers will meet with legislators to discuss legislation and promote protections for small farms.

Pending legislation includes bills that would lower the state’s estate tax on farms, increase the limit of existing tax credits to dairy farms and promote urban agriculture.