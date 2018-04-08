BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine’s senior U.S. senator says the aging bus fleet in one of the largest cities in her state will receive nearly $2 million in federal grants to provide upgrades.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says Bangor Community Connector Public Transit System will receive the money through the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Grants Program.

Collins says the grants will be especially helpful to people in the Bangor area who use the bus as their primary mode of transportation. The transit system serves Bangor, the University of Maine and several surrounding towns. Collins says the ridership of the Community Connector has doubled in the last decade.