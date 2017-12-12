CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A wild turkey that’s become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has undergone surgery for a broken leg after being struck by a car.
Cleveland.com reports the male turkey named Frank had surgery Saturday. He was struck by a car Dec. 7 in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls and taken by a wildlife team to an exotic animal veterinarian for treatment
The animal care supervisor at Stark Parks Wildlife Conservation Center says Frank will stay with the veterinarian the rest of the week before going to Stark Parks for physical therapy. His progress will determine whether he can be released back into the wild.
Frank became aggressive toward people after a female turkey with which he was often seen was fatally struck about a year ago.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss | Matt Calkins
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com