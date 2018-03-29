STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say Stillwater police officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly holding a pistol and a knife.
Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says officers were responding Wednesday night after a man called 911 and said he was having suicidal thoughts. Gibbs says the officers approached a man walking on the sidewalk to determine if he was the caller, and the man displayed a knife and gun.
Gibbs says both officers then opened fire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not yet identified the man but say he is in his 30s. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.
