MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI agent who led the investigation into the San Bernardino terror attack has been named the new special agent in charge of the bureau’s Minneapolis division.
Jill Sanborn will replace Rick Thornton, who is retiring.
Sanborn spent most of her 20-year career working in counterterrorism. The Star Tribune reports that she was an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office in 2015 when a couple inspired by foreign terrorist groups killed 14 people in San Bernardino.
She most recently led an FBI international counterterrorism operations section at its headquarters, overseeing all of the bureau’s counterterrorism investigations.
Most Read Stories
- APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s
- Liberals outnumber conservatives for first time in Washington state, Gallup poll shows | FYI Guy
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
Sanborn will report to Minneapolis in April.
The FBI’s Minneapolis division encompasses Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com