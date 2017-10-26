SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal agent whose stolen handgun was used to kill a woman on a San Francisco pier testified that he was confident the weapon had been stored securely in his SUV while he and his family had dinner.

Bureau of Land Management ranger John Woychowski Jr. testified Thursday in the case that prompted a national debate about illegal immigration after the arrest of a Mexican national who had been deported five times.

Radio station KQED reported Woychowski said he put the semi-automatic handgun in a backpack hidden behind the reclined driver’s seat of his personal SUV.

The vehicle was broken into and the gun used days later to kill Kate Steinle while she walked on the pier.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate faces a murder charge in the trial that started Monday.