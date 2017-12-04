LAS VEGAS (AP) — A patch of public land about seven miles outside the Las Vegas Valley, has been used for target practice for at least the past 20 years at least. The area is littered with broken glass and tens of thousands of spent shotgun shells and bullet casings.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the federal Bureau of Land Management has launched a new effort to address the growing trash and safety problem at Southern Nevada’s most popular spot for target shooters.

So far this year, the bureau has hosted a pair of volunteer cleanups at the site, one in May with the National Rifle Association and another in early November. The agency also has teamed with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Highway Patrol to step up patrols in the area.

