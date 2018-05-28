PHOENIX (AP) — The agency that oversees Arizona’s state parks has suspended a request for its central office staff to work additional shifts at the agency’s 35 parks for no additional pay.
The Arizona Republic reports that Arizona State Parks & Trails suspended the request Friday after the newspaper asked the Department of Administration and Gov. Doug Ducey’s office whether state employees could legally work additional shifts for free.
Arizona State Parks & Trails has struggled with high turnover.
The roughly 70 employees at the agency’s headquarters were being asked to help clean toilets, patrol creeks and collect fees.
The employees were offered compensatory time, not overtime pay, according to Michelle Thompson, spokeswoman for Arizona State Parks & Trails.
Thompson told The Republic only employees who volunteered would work in the field.
