LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas county sheriff’s office has recommended decertification for a former patrol deputy who was arrested last month in the assault of a man.

An arrest report shows former Pulaski County patrol deputy Daniel Scott Cantwell was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 17 on battery, assault and terroristic threatening charges. He was accused of allegedly hitting Allen Craig in the face and threatening to kill him.

Saline County sheriff’s office says Craig was taken to the hospital, but didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Pulaski County sheriff’s office has recommended that the state’s Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training decertify Cantwell as a law enforcement officer in the state.

Cantwell resigned from Pulaski County on Sept. 20 amid an internal investigation.

