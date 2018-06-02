LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says it’s been getting calls from around the state about fish kills in various bodies of water.

The agency says spring fish die-offs in Nebraska are not unusual. Daryl Bauer is the fisheries outreach program manager for the agency. He says winter is “a hard time for fish,” and that the state’s cold spring coupled with wild temperature swings and recent hot conditions likely played a part in the recent die-offs.

Still, commission officials are asking the public to promptly report numbers of dead or dying fish to a conservation officer, a Game and Parks district office, or to the 24-hour Nebraska State Patrol pollution complaint number at 402-471-4545.