INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a deer hunter injured an ankle while ascending to a tree stand in south-central Iowa.
The Iowa Natural Resources Department says 24-year-old Bobbie Stephens, of Indianola, fell about 23 feet into a ravine Sunday in southern Warren County.
Stephens was able to call a hunting partner for help and eventually was taken to a Des Moines hospital. The department says Stephens was not hooked into a safety harness before falling.
The department also says the tree stand straps had broken because of weather exposure.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Seattle leaders look to push 'refresh' button with Amazon
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Self-driving car accidents: Robot drivers are ‘odd, and that’s why they get hit’
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska