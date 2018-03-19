LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has rescheduled its training academies for people interested in serving as instructors for the off-road vehicle safety education program.

The academies will be conducted in July and August, instead of in April and June as previously announced.

All instructors must attend a three-day academy to learn policies and procedures, classroom management and teaching concepts.

Instructors will have a chance to experience various aspects of ORV operation, including basic hands-on skills on off-highway motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility-type vehicles and winching recovery equipment.

Each academy is limited to 24 students.

The first is scheduled for July 20-22 at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon.

The second will be Aug. 24-26 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.