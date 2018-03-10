GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal agency says Montana’s mountain snowpack is above normal following heavy snowfall last month in several locations across the state.

The Great Falls Tribune reports snowpack data released Wednesday by the Natural Resources Conservation Service indicates snowpack totals are above normal in all major river basins in the state for March.

The agency says 15 snowpack measurement locations have set records for March.

Agency water supply specialist Lucas Zukiewicz says the abundant snowfall is a good indicator for long-term water supply.

Zukiewicz says the Montana snowpack is expected to cause above-average river flows this year in most locations in the state.

The agency reports the amount of water in the snowpack, the snow water equivalent, to be 140 percent above normal statewide.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com