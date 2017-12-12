GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has given consent to expansions of two federal coal leases that would allow a mine to access land beneath the Sunset Roadless Area in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reports the Bureau of Land Management is now considering whether to allow modification of the leases following the Monday decision. The bureau would then consider allowing coal exploration on the leases following approval.

The lease authorizations would allow Arch Coal to build roads and drill venting wells for its West Elk Mine near Somerset.

Bureau spokesman Steven Hall says the agency has not made a decision, and there is not a timeline for a decision.

Conservation groups have objected to the expansions, citing concerns on the effects of coal production on the forest and surrounding areas.

