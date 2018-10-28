PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state transportation department says a five-vehicle crash in west-central Oregon resulted in “severe injuries.”
The nature of the injuries and the cause of the crash were not immediately clear. Messages were left Sunday with transportation department spokesmen.
The department, in a release, says U.S. 20 was closed in both directions between Santiam Pass and Santiam Junction after the crash. It urged travelers to avoid the area. Road cameras showed long lines of traffic.
The department sent out the alert shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Santiam Pass is northwest of Bend.