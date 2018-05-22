GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Three bears who authorities say damaged property and chased people have been euthanized in Tennessee.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matt Cameron tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that wildlife officers trapped the sow and two yearlings behind a hotel Saturday, and the National Park Service assisted with chemical euthanasia.
Cameron says the bears ripped the screens off a man’s house and chased him inside. The bears were also reported to have broken into vehicles and chased construction workers.
Cameron says officials believe the bears lost their natural fear of humans through being unintentionally or intentionally fed by people.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com