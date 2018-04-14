CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says it’s in the midst of investigating how state liquor stores process large cash sales.

The probe stems from questions raised by a member of the Executive Council of New Hampshire. Councilor Andru Volinsky says he’s concerned about potentially illegal business practices carried out by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports Attorney General Gordon MacDonald released a report about the investigation on Friday. MacDonald says in the report that the Internal Revenue Service first raised questions about how the liquor commission handles large sales nearly 10 years ago.

Volinsky’s complaint says he’s concerned the liquor commission has avoided federal financial reporting requirements.

The liquor commission denies that it has been remiss in the way it handles large cash transactions.