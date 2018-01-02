OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general says a private organization of county sheriffs must make its meetings and certain records open to the public.

The Oklahoman reports that Attorney General Mike Hunter said last week that the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association must abide by state openness laws because it’s partially supported by public funds.

The association’s annual reports on revenue and expenses to the IRS were the only records previously available to the public.

Republican Rep. Bobby Cleveland of Slaughterville requested the attorney general’s opinion after hearing concerns about the association from journalists.

The decision comes at a time when the association is being sued for its involvement in a program that charges criminals an additional 30 percent if their overdue fines are turned over to a collection agency.

