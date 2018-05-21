PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says a major methamphetamine trafficking ring in the Phoenix metro area has been dismantled.

Law enforcement officials reported seizing more than 30 pounds of meth and 18 illegal firearms when the defendants were arrested on May 2.

Authorities say five people also were indicted for their alleged involvement in the drug trafficking ring that operated in Tempe, Tolleson, Avondale and west Phoenix.

The charges are based on a joint investigation by Tempe police and the Phoenix division of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration that began last October.

The ring reportedly distributed about 50 pounds of meth per month.

The defendants allegedly earned more than $100,000 a month in illegal drug sales.